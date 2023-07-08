John Wesley Blunk Jr., 63, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born Feb. 27, 1960, in Owensboro to the late John Wesley Blunk, Sr. and Marjorie Cron Blunk. Wesley worked at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital as a phlebotomist. He was a UK, Dallas Cowboys, and local sports fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Turner.
He is survived by nieces and nephews, Stephen A. Turner, Carrie Turner, and Roger Turner; cousin, Becky Sivley; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitation is 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wesley Blunk Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
