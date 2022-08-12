POWDERLY — John Wesley Stewart, 62, of Powderly, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 9:02 p.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a retired salesman for Miller Building Supply and Malone Building Supply, and he was a member of New Life Church.
Survivors: wife, Stacie Rice Stewart; children, Ciara Cobb and Jordan Cobb; and sister, Lydia Stewart.
Service: 1 p.m.
Sunday, August 14,
2022, at New Life Church in Powderly. Burial: New Life Cemetery in Powderly. Visitation: 10 a.m. until
the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.
