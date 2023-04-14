CENTRAL CITY — John Wiley Agnew Jr., 57, of Central City, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Baptist Health Madisonville Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a member of the New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church in Central City and worked in the service industry as a culinary preparer.
Survivors: son, Cedrick Owens, and sisters, Barbara Tubbs, Carrie (Harry) Branch, and Robbie (Arthur) Saulsberry.
Service: Noon Saturday, April 22, 2023, at New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church, 211 North 2nd St., Central City. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the church.
Final tribute entrusted to Bibbs Funeral Home, 109 Court Row, Greenville, KY 42345.
Online condolences for the family may be shared by visiting bibbsfuneralhome.com.
Commented