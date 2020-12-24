GRANDVIEW, Ind. — John William “Bill” Sisley, 73, of Grandview, Indiana, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Bill was a member of Midway United Methodist Church and had been a lifelong farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Janis Sisley; daughters Amy Wiles and Emily Neighbors; and his mother, Yvonne Sisley.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after noon Sunday.
Memorial contributions: Spencer County Council on Aging.
