John William Chappell, 83, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born April 6, 1938, in Maury County, Tennessee, to the late Elmer and Lena Pauline Cole Chappell. John served in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard and retired from General Electric Small Motors Plant. He enjoyed woodworking, bird watching, gardening and genealogy. He will be greatly missed by friends in his neighborhood who enjoyed front yard visits with him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Doris Cooper, Jean Sands, Elmer Chappell Jr. and Larry Chappell.
He is survived by his wife, Annette, with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage Dec. 30, 2021; children Marie (Roy) Hicks of Calhoun and Sue (Glenn) Martin of Mandeville, Louisiana; he was the beloved Papaw of Jacob (Natalie) Hicks and Josh Hicks, both of Louisville, Carissa Martin of Santa Barbara, California, Abigail Martin of Mandeville, Louisiana, and Zach Martin of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; brother Michael Chappell of Columbia, Tennessee; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Arlington Cemetery in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Joe Ford Nature Center, 3870 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
