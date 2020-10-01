NEW WAVERLY, Texas — John William Culver, 94, of New Waverly, Texas, formerly of Owensboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, under the care of Vitas Hospice in Conroe, Texas. Born March 9, 1926, in Henderson County to the late Fagan and Idell Stanley Culver, John grew up farming the land and was later employed by L&N Railroad. In 1947, he received the call to enter the ministry, serving and living for others for over 68 years. He remained active until 2015 when, due to poor health, he became a resident of Pecan Grove Senior Assistance, where he received wonderful care in New Waverly, Texas.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Culver also was preceded in death by two brothers, Amiel and Carl Culver; and three sisters, Effie Helen Garrett, Frances Bradley and Anna Weigand.
Survivors include two sisters, Alma Sue Culver of Owensboro and Lois Culver of Waverly, Texas; sister-in-law, Nell Culver; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The service with limited attendance will be Saturday with visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance with the governor’s mandate. For the visitation, please enter the doors by the flagpole on the Breckenridge side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Vitas Hospice, 18550 S, I-45, Conroe, TX 77384 noted in honor of John Culver.
Memories and condolences for the family of John Culver may be left at www.glenncares.com.
