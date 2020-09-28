BEAVER DAM — John William Renfrow Jr., 65, of Beaver Dam, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 1, 1955, at Fort Knox, to the late John William “JW” Renfrow and Joenell Sandefur Renfrow, surviving. John was a retired regional truck driver. He loved gardening, nature walks and making things from wood.
John was preceded in death by his father, John William “JW” Renfrow.
He leaves behind to treasure many memories his wife of over 12 years, Judy Evans Renfrow, of Beaver Dam; son, Robie Renfrow and his wife, Jamaica, of Cromwell; mother, Joenell Sandefur Renfrow, of Hartford; three brothers, Ronnie Renfrow and his wife, Jackie, of Horse Branch, Kenneth D. Renfrow and his wife, Robin, of Horse Branch and Bryan Lee Renfrow, of Beaver Dam; sister, Bonita A. Oldham and her husband, Bruce, of Charlestown, Indiana; close cousin, Rick Edwards and his wife, Ruth, of Horse Branch and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Friends may visit with John’s family from 12 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of John William Renfrow, Jr. at www.danksfuneral home.com.
