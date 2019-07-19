John William Stull, 88, of Owensboro, went to be with his Heavenly Father on July 16, 2019. John was born Dec. 7, 1930, to the late John William and Josephine Young Stull Sr. John was a retired Navy veteran of 20 years, where he served as gunner's mate chief petty officer. A man of many facets, John was a cattle and hay farmer and an Isotope pilot for many years. He was also a lifelong member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Stull; and siblings Catherine Bickwerment and Rita Wedding.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mary "Imogene" Hayden Stull; a son, Charles William Stull (Glenda) of California; two grandsons, Charlie and Daniel Stull of California; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles "Donald" Stull (Jan) of Oregon; a sister, Ruth Stull of Maryland; a whole host of loving nieces and nephews; and canine companion Wiggles.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky or St. Anthony Catholic Church.
The funeral Mass for John will be noon Friday, July 19, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Mark Buckner and Father Tony Jones officiating. Visitation will be Friday at the church starting at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Messages and memories of condolence for the family of John Stull may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
