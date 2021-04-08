HARDINSBURG — John Willis Henning Jr., 56, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and a farmer.
Survivors include his mother, Lennie Henning; brothers Mike Henning, Ray Henning, Eddie Henning, Chris Henning, Roy Henning and Kevin Henning; and sisters Dinah Newton, Cecilia Ford and Beverly Dowell.
Service: 4 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: St. Anthony Cemetery, Axtel. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.
