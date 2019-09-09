Johnnie Cain, 92, of Philpot, passed peacefully on Sept. 7, 2019, at his home with his son by his side. He was born on Oct. 10, 1926, in Hancock County to the late Lawrence Henry and Gracie Barker Cain. He was a member of Dawson Baptist Church. Johnnie was retired from Glenmore Distillery and was an engineer and lieutenant of the Thruston-Philpot Fire Department for over 35 years. Johnnie retired with his truck 218 after many years of dedicated service, he was elected fireman of the year in 1987 and 1997 and was also inducted into the Thruston-Philpot Fireman Hall of Fame. Johnnie loved helping and serving in his community as a fireman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arnora Crowe Cain, and his brother, Warren Henry Cain.
Survivors include his son, Johnnie Michael Cain (Marlee Graham); two grandchildren, Johnnie Michael "Chip" Cain II, Ashley Nicole Johnston (Jeremy); four great-grandchildren, Emily Noel Cain, Autumn Breana Cain, Shelby Faith Johnston, Kole Brandon Johnston; and sister-in-law, Ruby Cain of Delavan, Illinois.
Services are 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow in West Point Cemetery in Hancock County. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Hospice of Western KY and a very special thanks nurse Natalie.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to West Point Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented