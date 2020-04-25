Johnnie Gail Bailey Reddish, 65, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 23, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Jan. 6, 1955, in Daviess County to the late Johnnie Bailey and Clarca Hamilton. Gail retired from Owensboro Public Schools after 17 years. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Denny Hamilton.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronnie Reddish; daughters Rhonda Reddish and Tina Reddish Keesler; son Steven (Ashley) Reddish; grandchildren Alexis Roldan, Morgan Keesler and Reid, Griffin and Hayden Reddish; sisters Pamela Black, Ann (Louis) Canary and Elaine (Paul) Millay; brothers Dale (Connie) Hamilton, Raymond (Elizabeth) Hamilton, Jerry (Sharon) Hamilton, Johnnie Bailey and David Bailey; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-by caravan remembrance from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, in the parking lot at Davis Funeral Home. The family requests that you please come as you are and drive through. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Gail’s family.
Gail’s funeral services will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Monday at www.davis funeralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented