MAGNET, Ind. — Johnnie Ray Voyles, 84, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Hartford on November 17, 1937 to John and Josie Mae (Johnson) Voyles.
Johnnie was an executive with Green River Electric, and retired in 1996 after 20 years of service. He was an accomplished electrician and leader, and shared both skills generously with anyone around him. He was also a Mason and Shriner.
Johnnie was the happiest on his farms, most recently on the little farm in Magnet with his wife, Gene. He was a wonderful example of a Dad and Papaw to all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He taught them how to fix things, how to save and invest money, and most importantly how to be loving and good people. He was a handyman who could build anything from birdhouses to horse barns.
Johnnie enjoyed riding his tractor and farming. He will be remembered for his pleasant personality, telling jokes, and his desire to help others.
Surviving are his wife, Gene Voyles; children, Greg Boiles (Dr. Ellen Schecter), Lagina Winders (Dr. Mark), Erica Fischer and Andrea (Gogel) Boiles; grandchildren, Eli Krawciw, Billy Sabelhaus, David Fischer, Isaac Sabelhaus, Carissa Dupont, Olivia Gogel, Ilyssa Gogel, Liam Gogel, Audra Gogel, Layla Bloyd, Tessa Bloyd; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Sabelhaus and Walker Sabelhaus. Johnnie also left several beloved nieces and nephews, both biological and of the heart.
Johnnie was generously supported by his medical team, Dr. Phillip Gilson, Dr. Thomas Waits, the Cardiology staff at St. Vincent’s hospital and Heart to Heart Hospice; friends, Crystal Fletcher and Dr. Juan Masi; and many friends in the community and across the U.S.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a daughter, Edith Parks; grandson, Gregory Kyle Krawciw; as well as his siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
