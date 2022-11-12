GREENVILLE — Johnny Carol Martin, 83, of Greenville, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at 2 a.m., at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville. He retired from Peabody Coal and was a United States Army veteran, as well as a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Cindy McDonald Martin; children, Kay (James) Brumfield, Carol (Tony) Blake, Steve (Amanda) Martin, Troy (Patricia) Martin, Brent (Olivia) McDonald, and Jason Carol Martin; and brothers, Dough (Charlotte) Martin and Jerry (Linda) Martin.
Service: Noon Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
