BREMEN — Johnny Dale Romans, 60, of Bremen, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 11:20 a.m. at Baptist Health in Paducah. He was a handyman.
Survivors include his son, Michael Romans; daughters, Felicia (Danny) Johnson, Shelly Romans, and Kelly LeGrand; sisters, Kay (David) Wood, Sherry (Nathan) Collingsworth, Lynn Romans, and Faye McIntosh; brothers, Wayne (Margaret) Romans and Dean Romans.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Pine Grove Cemetery in South Carrollton. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
