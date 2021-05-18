GRAHAM — Johnny Edward Gunn, 74, of Graham, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 8:36 a.m. at his home. Mr. Gunn was born Jan. 18, 1947, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner with P & M Mines, and also owned Johnny Gunn Trucking. He loved hunting and fishing, loved Jesus first, loved his family and friends, loved flowers and birds, and loved going to church.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Mitchell Gunn; mother, Deane Gladys Dunning Gunn; and siblings, Glendal, Jackie, Jo Bob, James Mitchell, Betty Ann, David “DaDa”, Earl Daniel “Danny Boy”, and Clarence Mitchell “Mitchie”.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Joyce Mallory Gunn; children, Johnny Edward (Debbie) Gunn II, Jordan Daniel (Chasta) Gunn, and bonus daughter, Ashley Denise Geary; grandchildren, Anthony Gunn, Derek (Ashley) Gunn, Courtney (Jack) Edwards, Jackson Gunn, Korbin Gunn, and Kyler Duvall; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathleen “Kat” Taylor, Claude “Buddy” (Esther) Gunn, and Kenneth “Kenny” (Diane) Gunn; and mother-in-law, Betty Hearld.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Roger Heltsley officiating, assisted by Bro. Bill Skipworth. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 10 a.m. at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Capacity and mask guidelines will comply with current state health and public safety directives. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented