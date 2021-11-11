HARDINSBURG — Johnny Howard, 67, of Kingswood, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at U of L Hospital. He was the retired owner of Westview Plumbing and Electric.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Howard; daughters Charlotte Shain, Susan Ray and Christy Burnstine; brother Curtis Howard; and sister Shirley Meredith.
Service: Noon Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery, Kingswood. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge County Relay for Life.
Commented