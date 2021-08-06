Johnny Louis Horn, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 7, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Robert Louis and Artie May Morris Horn. Johnny was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church and was employed at National Aluminum until they closed. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during the Cuban Crisis. Johnny loved God and his country. He eventually became self-employed and began raising several breeds of dogs, including Boston Terriers, Dachshunds and Chihuahuas. He also loved raising cattle, goats and sheep.
Johnny was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jeff Hillard, in January 2021.
Johnny was a wonderful husband to Wilma Jean Schwartz Horn for 59 1/2 years. He was a loving father to daughters Cathy Marie Hillard and Theresa Ann Byrne, both of Owensboro; a son, Stephen Louis Horn and wife Darla of Whitesville; 10 grandchildren, Michael Hillard (Emily Smithson), Brian Hillard (Lonna), Melanie Hodskins (Alex), Cody Nugent, Beth Knickerbocker, John Louis Cavazos, Ralph Cavazos and Briana, Colton and Lance Driggers; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Connie Craig and Carolyn Applegate, both of Tell City, and Judy Payne of Owensboro;
and a brother, Robert Horn of Owensboro.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 Highway 144, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
