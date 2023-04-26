Johnny Mack Smith, 40, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, in Owensboro. He was born Dec. 16, 1982, to Kelly Ann Smith and the late Nathan Renfrow. He worked as a manager for SERVPRO. He was a U.S. Army Combat Infantry veteran, serving in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF, 2006-2007) with the 10th Mountain Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 2-87 Catamount Infantry Battalion’s Scout Platoon. He also served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) from 2008-2009. Upon conclusion of his active duty service, Johnny joined the Kentucky National Guard from which he retired in 2021. Among his medals and awards are a Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and many others for his courageous service to our nation.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a grandmother, Barbara Feldpausch, and an uncle, Eddie Smith.
He is survived by his mother, Kelly Ann Smith; sister, Barbara Selby; grandparents, John and Kay Smith and Sue Renfrow; and uncles, Darcy Raymond, Stacy Smith, Jeff Smith, and Mark Smith.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Nickel Ridge Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
