DRAKESBORO — Johnny Martin Luckett, 60, of Drakesboro, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 12:34 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a laborer at TVA, and a member of Christ of Calvary General Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Faith Evitts Luckett; sons, Johnny Allen Luckett and Timothy Littlepage; daughters, Felicia Gamblin and Elizabeth Massey.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
