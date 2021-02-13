SEMIWAY — Johnny Morris, 81, of Semiway, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Johnny Ray Morris was born Nov. 25, 1939, in the Poverty Community of McLean County to the late John A. and Hattie Marie Jennings Morris and was married to the former Linda Janice Greathouse on June 4, 1963.
Johnny was a retired miner from the West Ken Coal Co. in Muhlenberg County and a member of Sacramento Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of Sacramento Lodge #735 F. & A.M., a member of McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415, a member of the American Legion and enjoyed both car racing and his daily morning coffee visits with his friends at the round table of the Lighthouse Restaurant in Calhoun.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Janice Morris; a son, Tim Morris of Long Island, New York; a daughter, Holly Baldwin (Blair) of Oakwood, Ohio; three grandchildren, Autumn Morris Thomas (Matt), Brandt Baldwin and Arick Baldwin; a great-granddaughter, Royale Thomas; and a sister, Helen King (Eugene) of Owensboro.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Johnny’s family from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Johnny’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Sunday on www.musterfuneral
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Johnny’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Johnny Morris family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, c/o John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
