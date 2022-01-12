GREENVILLE — Johnny Ray Bethel, 76, of Greenville, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 9:57 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Bethel was born February 5, 1945, in Muhlenberg County. He was a construction worker at TVA, and a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville. He was also a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed hunting, playing pool, woodworking, building things, and painting. He was also a UK basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt and Evelyn Bethel; and brothers, Jim Ben Bethel and Ralph Bethel.
He is survived by his wife, Linda West Bethel; daughter, Stephanie Thompson, of Greenville; son, Wes (Duska) Bethel, of Greenville; grandchildren, Emma Thompson, Miles Bethel, and Elliot Bethel; sister, Linda Threlkeld, of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, with Dr. Kevin Milburn officiating. Burial to follow with military honors.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
