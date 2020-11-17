HARNED — Johnny Ray Raymer, 61 of Harned, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his residence. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a construction worker.
Survivors include his son, Johnny Ray Raymer, II; mother and stepfather, Freda and Donnie Brown; brother, Terry Raymer; sisters, Sherrie Lawson and Renee Bronger.
Private services: Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Harned Cemetery in Harned. Visitation: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Johnny Raymer Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Commented