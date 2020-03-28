Johnny W. Ray, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 5, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Jolly & Edith Fulkerson Ray. Johnny was a retired electrician for IBEW local 1701. Johnny was an avid Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed flying model airplanes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Johnny E. Ray; a brother, Robert “Buddy” Ray; and sister Bobbie Bates.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Kelle and Paul Tucker of Owensboro; grandchildren Erica Schroader, Matthew Tucker and Stephanie Ray; two great-grandchldren, Maddox Tucker and Taylor Clouse; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, there will be no services at this time. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
