RICHLAND CITY, INDIANA — Joicelyne Driskell, 88, of Richland City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Joicelyne was born in Richland City, Indiana July 22, 1934, to the late Edward and Agnes (Bennett) Warnke. She graduated from Luce Township High School in 1952 and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital, retiring after 42 years of service. Joicelyne was a lifetime member of Richland United Methodist Church and a member of the Richland Order of Eastern Star and the Owensboro VFW Post 696 Women’s Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Leroy Driskell, and her sisters, Eleanor Rohl and Stevanna L. Warnke.
Joicelyne is survived by two sons, Kim Driskell (Donna) of Boonville, Indiana and Kelly Driskell (Barbara) of Richland, Indiana; her daughter, Krista Driskell Carpenter (Scott) of Richland, Indiana; her grandchildren, Erika Driskell (Tim), Andy Imlay (Megan), Corey Carpenter (Lindsey), Drew Driskell (Emily), Cyle Carpenter, Jacque Harlan (Ben), Jarrad Carpenter (Stephanie), Aaron Driskell (Melissa), and Austin Driskell (Dyzerae); her great-grandchildren, Alex, Harley, Ava, Kaidhyn, Gracie, Brianna, Madison, Nick, Lilhey, Nate, Bently, Briley, Ella, Ava Madel, Addison, Wade, Evie, Harper, Myles, Austyn, Diana, and Everett; and her great-great-grandchild, Easton.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Mar. 20, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial will follow in Midway Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Richland United Methodist Church.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
