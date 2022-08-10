Jolene Reynolds Scott passed Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her home in Philpot. She was born December 1, 1946, in Danville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hassell and Kathryn Edwards Reynolds; her children, Susan Alane Scott and William Estill “Billy” Scott, Jr.; and her sister, Sue Reynolds Rice.
She is survived by her loving husband William Estill “Bill” Scott; her son, Chad Edward Scott (Melissa) and their son, Trent Edward Scott; her daughter-in-law, Julie Carol Scott and her children, William Estill “Wes” Scott III, Camille Frost Scott, and Logan Reese Scott; her sister, Rita Reynolds Satterly; her brother, Jay Reynolds (Alice); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Jolene distinguished herself in school with many honors including Beta Club. As a cheerleader for three years at Perryville High School, she was elected captain of the squad her junior year and was the only Perryville cheerleader making the squad for the first graduating class at Boyle County High School in Danville.
Her marriage of 58 years started when Bill and Jolene were smitten with each other in high school and secretly eloped her senior year. They married in the United Methodist Church of Gainsboro, Tennessee with some close friends in attendance. After they wed, she lived with her parents until she graduated and moved with Bill to Eastern Kentucky University. While living in Brockton Married Apartments, she obtained her secretarial certificate and worked as an administrative assistant to several college professors. Upon moving to Louisville, she worked for a group of professional engineers at GE. She expanded her skills by procuring her real estate license in Virginia and attending Collin County Community College in Plano, Texas. She and Bill moved to a variety of locations as his career flourished with General Electric Co., WorldSource, and Roll Coater. She was a major inspirational force with her positive “can do attitude” which always motivated Bill. They found homes in Louisville, Schenectady, New York, again, in Louisville, Columbia, Tennessee, Miami, Florida, Chesapeake, Virginia, Plano, Texas, Brentwood, Tennessee, Philpot, Carmel, Indiana, and retiring on a hill overlooking Dale Hollow Lake outside of Byrdstown, Tennessee, splitting time between their Philpot farm and the lake.
Jo was a creative, loving wife, mother, and grandmother adept at many pursuits including her renowned culinary skills. She was a competitive tennis player and was only one of two women that could return Bill’s wicked serve. After living in a variety of cities, she designed and oversaw the building of her dream home at Dale Hollow Lake where friends and family enjoyed boating, skiing, swimming, and the beautiful sunsets. Jolene was a prolific reader with an expansive vocabulary as well as a devout Christian. Her faith was a bulwark in her quest for peace after her daughter and then her son died at the early ages of 24 and 52. When living in Kentucky, she was a faithful volunteer at the Birthright Center giving solace to expectant mothers.
Everyone felt comfort from Jolene in sharing their difficulties and secrets. She loved to scour the antique shops and often found a treasure to add to her collection. She was able to surprise those “who knew her best” with her latest endeavor such as water skiing, pulling skiers with our boats, riding jet skis and ATVs at Dale Hollow Lake, and becoming an avid Nickelback fan; she even attended many concerts! Jolene enjoyed traveling, as she and Bill vacationed in Hawaii, Germany, Switzerland, France, Alaska, Mexico, and many other great cities in the USA. Above all, Jolene will be remembered for her beautiful smile which lit up the room. Even in her darkest times, she always broke into a smile to convey her love. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home, Owensboro. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
We are very appreciative of all the outstanding home care by the many excellent nurses and caregivers of CareTenders and Hospice, the great doctors and nurses of the Vanderbilt Medical and Cancer Center, and the wonderful doctor and nurses at Bluegrass Medicine.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CareTenders, 2200 E. Parrish Avenue, Building E, Suite 203, Owensboro, KY 42303, or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301, both located in Owensboro or Vanderbilt Ingraham Cancer Center, 2220 Pierce Avenue Nashville, TN 37232, or Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 1211 Medical Center Drive Nashville, TN 37232, in Nashville, TN.
