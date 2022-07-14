Joline Reynolds, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Carmel Home. She was born June 21, 1930, in Pellville, to the late Arnold and Stella Bradshaw Spencer. Joline was a founding member of Pleasant Valley Community Church and served as a greeter for many years. She spent time as an antique dealer and visited many antique shows through the years. Joline also found great joy in spending time with the ones she loved.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Reynolds; daughter, Paula Horn; brothers, Grover Spencer and Billy Spencer; and sisters, Nelda Gillim and Yvonne Emmick.
Joline is survived by her daughter, Teana (Jeff) Abernathy; son, Steve (Peggie) Reynolds; Paula’s husband, Mike Horn; five grandchildren, Brandyn Hocker (Aaron), Johnna Hendricks (Kevin), Drew Horn, Kayla Walker (Addison), and Matthew Reynolds; four great-grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Ball; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
