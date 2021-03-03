Jon Daniel Wilson, 77, of Owensboro went to heaven Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born Jan. 4, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Perry “P.D.” Wilson and Mary “Billie” Smith Wilson, Jon graduated from Daviess County High School and attended Western Kentucky University. He received a technical degree in drafting and began working in metal and structural fabrication.
Jon worked at the shipyard in Virginia Beach, building classified nuclear aircraft carriers. He was later employed by both Titan Fabrication and Custom Fabrication before retiring in 2015. Jon loved Scripture and learning about biblical truths and taught Sunday school for many years at Buena Vista Baptist Church. He was a warm and congenial person who could converse knowledgeably about many topics and called almost everyone “son.” Jon was also a founding member of the Isotopes, a model airplane flying club. He loved his farm, the outdoors, gardening and acrylic painting.
In addition to his parents, Jon also was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Wilson, and an infant brother, Perry Wilson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Janie Mefford Wilson, and his son, Jeff Wilson, both of Owensboro; daughter Stacy DeFroscia and husband Bob of Palm Beach, Florida; grandchildren Sean Wilson (Heaven) and Cassie Horvath (Nick); great-grandchildren Vaughn Wilson, Maison Wilson and Lauren Janice Horvath; first cousin Nancy Midkiff; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Jon Wilson will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by a memorial service with limited attendance. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Those attending the visitation and memorial service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation, please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Buena Vista Baptist Church, 119 W. 24th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jon Wilson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented