BREMEN — Jon Paul Lee Hardin, 36, of Bremen, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 2:30 a.m. at his residence. He was a contractor with G & L Construction, and a member of Abundant Life Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include by his wife, Autumn Risinger Hardin; children, Audriana Hardin and Joseph Alexander Hardin; mother, Gail Hardin; brother, Josh (April) Hardin; grandmother, Ruthell Hardin.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Abundant Life Pentecostal Church, 1625 St. Rt. 81, Central City, KY 42330. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Friday at Abundant Life Pentecostal Church. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
