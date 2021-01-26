BREMEN — Jon Paul McCoy, 47, of Bremen, died on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Jon Paul served in the U.S. Army National Guard, worked for Halcomb Diesel and Chappel Diesel and was a member of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his mother and step father, Deanna and Larry Bryan; two brothers, Tim McCoy (Michelle) and Bradley J. McCoy (Robin); his grandmother, Leora Bell of Pack.
Service, that will also be livestreamed: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Expressions of sympathy: Jon Paul McCoy, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Commented