LIVERMORE — Jon Price, 24, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. Jonathan Keith Price was born Oct. 24, 1998, in Greenville and is the son of Keith Allen and Dawna Lynn Cook Price. He enjoyed music, skateboarding, hoarding tennis shoes, and tinkering in the garage.
Jon was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Allen Price and Carrol Ray Cook, and a niece, Hadley Taylor.
Survivors include his parents, Keith and Dawna Price of Livermore; two brothers, Josh Rickard (Candice) of Sacramento and Tristan Price of Livermore; three sisters, Jenna Taylor (Daniel) of Livermore, Gracie Shadowen (Blake) of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Ali Blankenship (Ty) of Hartford; grandmothers, Sherlene Cook and Betty Price, both of Livermore; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Jim White officiating. Burial will be in Richland Baptist Church Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Jon’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Jon’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Monday.
The Jon Price family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Kentucky Hemophilia Foundation, 1850 Taylor Ave., Suite 2, Louisville, KY 40213.
Share your memories and photos of Jon at musterfuneralhomes.com.
