CENTRAL CITY -- Jon Tracy Markwell, 55, of Central City, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence. He was a welder for Jem Sales and Service.
Survivors include his sons, Jon Travis Markwell, J.T. Markwell Jr.; daughter, Kendra Lampert; father, Kenneth Markwell; brothers, Kenny Markwell, Tommy Markwell, Jason Markwell.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Brother Troy Slinker officiating. Burial: New Hope Cemetery in Moorman. Visitation: After 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
