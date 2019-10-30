HEARNE, Texas — Jonathan E. Spencer, 47, of Hearne, Texas, passed away Oct. 24, 2019. He was born in Owensboro on Dec. 12, 1971, to James Spencer Jr. and Julyette Jones Willmann. Jonathan enjoyed rock music, Johnny Cash and computers. He was preceded in death by his father; brother James Richard Spencer; grandparents Beulah Cox, Sherman Cox, James H. Spencer Sr. and Eula Mae Spencer; and a host of great aunts and great uncles.
He is survived by his mother, Julyette Willmann (David); brother Scott Spencer; uncles Donald Ray Spencer and Charles Howard; nephew Joseph Lee Spencer; nieces Destini Spencer, Victoria Conrad, Christine Spencer and James Spencer; and many cousins.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The burial is private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a charity of your choosing.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jonathan E. Spencer may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented