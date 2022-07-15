Jonathan Eric McCormick, 41, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born December 5, 1980, in Daviess County. Jonathan became disabled after sustaining a brain injury at 28 years old but had one of the most easy-going spirits about him. He enjoyed spending time on his grandparents’ farm and loved John Deere tractors. Jonathan was a fan of classic rock, especially Pink Floyd and The Grateful Dead. He loved his family more than anything else, and although he will be missed, he is free now.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Pat McCormick, and his great aunt, Betty Blackwood.
He is survived by his mother, Lisa McCormick, and his stepfather, Don Middleton; his aunt, Vicki (Michael) Rose; and his “best buddy in the whole world,” his papaw, Gene McCormick.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jonathan McCormick may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
