MCHENRY — Jonathan Lee James, 54, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at OHRH in Owensboro. He was born in Hartford May 30, 1968. Jonathan was a member of the McHenry Baptist Church, McHenry Fire Dept., and Beaver Dam Fire Dept. He had been a firefighter for many years. He also was a Constable in Ohio County for many years and worked for the Ohio County EMS. Jon also drove a school bus for Ohio County School System and 18-wheelers for different companies.
Jon was preceded in death by his father, Donald Earl James.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Peggy and Forrest Jameson; brother, Jeff James; sisters, Monyia James Schroader and Donna James Buchanan; stepbrothers, Dewayne Jameson (Paula), Kenny Jameson, and Billy Jameson (Kelly); stepsister, Amanda Ashton (Andy); many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Tina and James Rains.
The service has been postponed due to an illness in the family.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Jonathan James Memorial Fund at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented