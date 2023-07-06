GREENVILLE — Jonathan Matthew Watts, 40, of Greenville, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at 6:52 a.m. at his residence.
He was a self-employed carpenter and painter.
Survivors: mother, Regina Watts; father, Bobby Watts; sister, Monica Bills; and daughter, Alyssa Watts (Cassy Ghaffari).
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with the burial to follow.
Expressions of sympathy: Jonathan Matthew Watts Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330, or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
