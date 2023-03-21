Jonathan Michael “Johnny Bear” Kelton, 50, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 14, 1972, in Owensboro. Johnny was an animal lover, loved all types of music, colored lights, and his Alexa, and loved to dance. He had many trades and talents. He had been a sous chef at Casino Aztar and always had a love and passion for cooking. Jonathan’s other passions include Harley Davidson motorcycles, Mustangs, and going to the Little Sturgis motorcycle rally. He was a black belt champion regional competitor in martial arts, placing first place in national tournaments, and a top 10 regional competitor in the fighting forms and weapons division. He was loved by many and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Kelton; grandmother, Bennie Crockett; grandfather, Jewell Bartlett; grandparents, Jewell and Toby Dukes; and uncles, Tim Dukes and Bruce Kelton.
Survivors include his parents, Sherry McIntyre (Bob); sisters, Tamela Kelton (Steven Black) and Crystal McIntyre; brother, Robert McIntyre; daughters, Whitney Sims (Brandon) and Brittney Rorer (Dakota); son, Jonathon Kelton; grandchildren, Kassidy, Kierra, Lily, Emma, and Elliott; loving aunts, Tonna Cline, Sharyn Lovell, Loretha Linton, Charlotte Morgan, and Janice Neisner; uncles, David Crockett and Bill Kelton; several cousins; many friends; and his “Good ol’ Boys”, Tally and Skittles, his cats.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023, at the Owensboro Riverfront.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Jonathan donated his eyes to be able to help others.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Jonathan Kelton Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented