HORSE BRANCH — Jonathan Michael “JohnBoy” Renfrow, 35, of Horse Branch, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Fordsville.
Survivors: children, Brennen Renfrow, Zoey Renfrow, Keyarra Haynes, Autumn Brown, and Dakota Hudspeth; mother, Pamela Lawhorn; brothers, Ethan H. Renfrow and Zach Lawhorn; sisters, Drema Buckler and Alexis Lawhorn; paternal grandparents, J.W. and Mae Renfrow; and maternal grandmother, Doretta Webb.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Leach Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Jonathan Michael “JohnBoy” Renfrow Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Jonathan Michael “JohnBoy” Renfrow by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
