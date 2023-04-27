Jonathan Richards, 34, of Philpot, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born Nov. 15, 1988, in Owensboro to Danny David Richards, Jr. and Lorri Simon Edge (Harold). He was employed as a line worker at Precoat Metals in Hawesville and was a member of Teamsters 215.
Jonathan was very family-oriented and loved spending time with his children, especially when camping and exploring the outdoors. He was a car enthusiast who enjoyed racing, especially at his home racetrack, Kentucky Motor Speedway. Johnathan was a compassionate person who loved to lend a helping hand to others.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Carroll Simon, and paternal grandmother, Viviann Evans Richards.
Along with his parents, Jonathan is survived by his fiancé, Britni Rehrig; children, Braxton Richards and Kamden Richards; niece, Autumn, whom he loved and cherished as a daughter; and brothers, Brandon Richards (fiancé, Whitley), Thaddeus Edge, and Matthew Edge.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in St. William Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Johnathan Richards.
