Jonathan Russell Payne, 41, of Owensboro, passed away at home Friday, Mar. 10, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 25, 1981, in Owensboro to Judy Wathen Payne and Russell Payne. Jonathan achieved a technical degree and was an industrial electrician. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Jonathan was a loving son, father, and brother who loved the outdoors and his truck, and was a gun enthusiast. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friends.
Left to cherish Jonathan’s memory are his partner, Althea Roberts; his parents, Judy and Russell; his sons, Jaxson and Grayson Payne; his brother, Matthew (Kara) Payne; his niece, Marley Payne; and nephew, Bowen Payne.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. A private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
