HARTFORD — Jonathan Whitaker, 32, of Hartford passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Hartford. He was born July 8, 1990, in Ohio County to the late Johnny Whitaker and Angela Warner. He was a member of the Last Days Ministries.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Angela Warner Dockery; wife, Shana Whitaker; and three children, Hunter Ray Whitaker, Konnor Austin Whitaker, and Leo Scott Whitaker.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Pastor Ryan Himes officiating. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery in Utica. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented