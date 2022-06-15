TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — JoNell Murphy Monarch, 82, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, died of a heart attack July 21, 2021. Born in Owensboro in 1939, she was the daughter of Edward Lee Murphy and Nancy Hoffman Murphy. She was a graduate of Owensboro High School class of 1957 and Virginia Intermont College class of 1959. She married Delmont Jerome Monarch, Jr. June 3, 1959, at the United States Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland. They were married for 62 years.
Nell fully embraced the role of a naval officer’s wife and successfully met the many challenges that came her way during Captain Monarch’s time of service. Frequent moves to new places meant new homes to settle into, new friends to meet, and new schools for the children. She lived on Guam for two years and in Iceland for two years. Her cooking and entertaining skills were very important throughout this phase of her life, especially as Captain Monarch advanced to more senior positions.
After three decades of service, Captain Monarch retired from the U.S. Navy and the family moved to Tarpon Springs, Florida. This location was close to all members of the family and permitted frequent interaction with everyone. Nell hosted many enjoyable family events. Shortly after moving to Florida, the family started expanding with the arrival of grandchildren. Nell spent many delightful hours with her grandchildren and passed on much of her life’s experiences to them. She was especially happy when teaching them to cook and do crafts. During this time, Nell’s creative talents were fully employed as she started a successful business.
Nell’s passions were family, food, and reading. Her creative skills were always present in family celebrations. Her cookbook collection exceeded over 1000 books, and she could recall which cookbook contained a specific recipe that she was going to utilize in preparing a meal. She was an avid reader and spent hours reading novels, cookbooks, and other books. She would routinely read two or three books a week.
She is survived by her husband, Captain D. J. Monarch Jr.; her three children, Monique Terrill of Gainesville, Florida, D.J. Monarch III and Cherie of Tarpon Springs, Florida, and Tom and Cherie Frontera of Tampa, Florida; four grandchildren, Brandee Monarch Elkins of Oviedo, Florida, Bailey Monarch Salazar of Houston, Texas, Josh Terrill of High Springs, Florida, and Grace Frontera of Tampa, Florida; and three great-grandchildren, Johnny Elkins, Rynn Elkins, and Leyna Elkins all of Oviedo, Florida.
Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 Magnolia Drive, MBC — Found, Tampa, FL 33612.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented