Jonell Powell Bunch, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 22, 1930, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Roy and Elizabeth Vanover Powell. Jonell and her husband were owner and operators of Jimmy Bunch Food Store for over 40 years. She later retired from Kmart after 11 years and worked at Greg’s Hallmark until she was 84 years old. She was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Mervin Bunch in 1998; and two brothers, Cliff Powell and Lloyd Powell.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Bunch (Tracy); daughter Judy Payne (Glenn); three grandchildren, Sarah Truman, Daniel Truman (fiancee, Caitlin) and JoCarol Bunch; and four stepgrandchildren, Jessica Payne, Lexi Payne, Andrew Payne and Anley Payne.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, 519 W. Byers Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
