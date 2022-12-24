JoNell Rayborn, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 31, 1929, in Muhlenberg County to the late Andrew Johnson Neal and Goldie Neal.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond William Rayborn; a grandson, Andrew Rayborn; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen David Rayborn and Michael Neal Rayborn; one grandchild, Ben Rayborn; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ann Hinton.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Christ Redeemer Church.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
