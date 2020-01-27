Jonny Ileene Doolittle Blondin, 84, of Hopkinsville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Dec. 29, 1935, in Madisonville, Tennessee, to the late John Doolittle Sr. and Bessie Mae (Tegethoof) Doolittle. She was a member of Ss. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church in Owensboro and Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville for some 47 years.
Jonny was a loving, faithful mother who gave her life in service to our Lord and her family. She volunteered for many years at St. Vincent DePaul and loved her children, her family and her church. She trusted the Lord with the faith of a child and truly now belongs to the Kingdom of Heaven (Mark 10). Our hearts will long for her until the day, when one after another, we have fallen asleep, may our family be reunited in paradise in the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
Jonny was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edward A. Blondin, in 2018; son Frank Edward Blondin; foster parents Bessie and Gilbert Dedman; four brothers, Gary Doolittle, John Doolittle Jr., Charles Doolittle and Jimmy Abbot.
She is survived by seven children, Nina Keller of Hopkinsville, Ruth Greenfield of Hopkinsville, Maria Bradham of Charleston, South Carolina, John Michael Blondin of Trenton, Robert Blondin of Norfolk, Virginia, Ileene Moore of Springhill, Tennessee, and Phillip Blondin of Owensboro; 22 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 902 E. Ninth St., Hopkinsville, KY 42240 with a rosary starting at 11 a.m. and visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Additional visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 31, at the Titzer Family Funeral Home — Miller & Miller Chapel, 100 E. Columbia St., Evansville, IN 47711, (812) 424-9274, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Evansville, IN.
Arrangements by Titzer Family Funeral Homes — Miller & Miller Colonial Chapel.
