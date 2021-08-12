Jordan Ray Sumner, 21, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, from injuries suffered in an auto accident. He was born March 17, 2000, in Owensboro to Ray Sumner and Lori Coomes. Jordan loved to spend time with his family and many friends. He was employed at Waupaca Foundry in Tell City, Indiana, and on his days off, he enjoyed playing Xbox online with his friends. Jordan was passionate about hunting, enjoyed his feline friends, listening to all types of music, particularly country music, and was known to be an avid whistler, a trait he picked up from his father.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Sumner; maternal grandfather Larry Chapman; and paternal grandfather Clifton Sumner.
Jordan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lori and Jeff Coomes; his girlfriend, Bailey Cook; his brother, Blake Sumner; stepbrothers Mason and Ethan Coomes; maternal grandmother Jackie Chapman; paternal grandmother Bonnie Smith; stepmother Christy Sumner; stepbrother Lawson Stewart; stepsister Jenna Stewart; paternal step-grandparents Lowell and Laquita Coomes; maternal step-grandparents Mike and Geri Merritt; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many great friends.
The service for Jordan will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church, 8204 KY-762, Philpot, KY 42366, with Jacob Johnson officiating. Burial to follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jordan Sumner may be left at www.glenncares.com.
