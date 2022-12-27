Beaver Dam — Joretta “Jerry” Brown, 81, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital. She was born on Feb. 18, 1941 in Winslow, IN, daughter of the late Randall R. and Fern Iris Willis Rock.
Jerry was a bus driver for Ohio County Schools and a hairdresser that enjoyed cooking, sewing, and spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of McHenry Baptist Church and never met a stranger.
Survivors include her son, Joey Brown (Melissa); daughter, Kristi Tribble (Glenn); sister, Jackie Fielden; five grandchildren, Ashley (Scott) Murray, Kari Tribble, Mitch Brown (Emily), Jessica Fleener (Tyler), Tyler Brown; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Brent Howard and Bro. Scott Fleener officiating. Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented