Josanna Birkhead LaMastus, 60, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Born Josanna Birkhead on May 16, 1961 in Owensboro, she was the second of four children to the late Eva and George Birkhead. She attended Owensboro Catholic High School and went on to graduate with honors from Brescia University with a bachelor’s degree in business. She worked as a mortgage broker for many years and married Byron LaMastus in September 1997. They lived in Owensboro.
She was a good friend to all, vivacious, hard-working, determined and an inspiration to any who met her. Josanna had a tragic car accident when she was only 19 years old and a freshman in college that left her paralyzed. With the support of her community, family and friends, she persevered through many difficulties for four decades. Despite seemingly insurmountable odds, Josanna never gave up and fought until the end to make the most of every day she had. She was active in the spinal cord society for many years, supporting the search for a cure and others with injuries similar to her own. Her story is one of inspiration and hope, and she transformed the lives of many people through her loving example, acts of kindness and will to live. One of her greatest joys was being an adoring aunt who mentored and inspired her nine nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her husband, Byron LaMastus of Owensboro; siblings Jennifer Clark and Joe Birkhead; brother-in-law, Mike Clark; sister-in-law, Diane Birkhead; nieces Natalie Clark of Durango, Colorado, Meaghan Rajkumar of Boston, Massachusetts, Amberli and Ashley Birkhead of Owensboro; and nephews Ellis and Andy Birkhead and Jordan and Jared Birkhead.
The funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday with prayers beginning at 7:30 p.m. and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
