BEAVER DAM — Jose Luis Grajales-Hernandez, 70, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, in Owensboro at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 31, 1952, in Veracruz, Mexico to Jose Luis Grajales-Hernandez and Hortencia Casillas-Montalvo.
Jose was a member of the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Beaver Dam and worked at Perdue Farms. In his free time he enjoyed fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Jose Luis Grajales-Casillas and Francisco Grajales-Casillas; one daughter, Irene Grajales-Casillas; one brother, Juan Grajales-Hernandez; and four grandchildren, Donna Grajales-Gonzalez, Briana Grajales-Gonzalez, Maria F. Grajales-Gonzalez, and Maria Jose Grajales-Gonzalez.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Beaver Dam, with Father Julio Barrera officiating.
Online condolences can be left at www.bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented