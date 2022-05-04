Joseannah “Soni” Brown, 78, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was born January 15, 1944, to the late J. Less and Ida Jewell Foster Hoover.
Born and blessed with a keen sense of humor, no one could tell an embarrassingly funny story, about herself, better than Soni. She was a mom, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, champion of animals, especially dogs, and she will be lovingly remembered. Soni retired after 25 years with Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.
Soni was preceded in death by her husband, Claude O. Brown, and a sister, Lucy Kunze.
Living loved ones include her daughters, Melanie Brown and Cyndi Brown; sisters, Jerri and Jean; eight nieces and nephews; many dear and loyal friends; and her two beloved dogs, Bailey and Peaches.
Plans for a memorial service are pending. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 KY-81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
