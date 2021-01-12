Joseph A. Rhodes, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Wellington Parc. He was born in Whitesville, to the late Noel and Ora Christian Rhodes.
Mr. Rhodes retired from Green River Steel where he worked as a millwright. He had also worked for G.E. (Ken-Rad) and in the oil fields for J.C. Miller Drilling. Joseph was a long-time member of St. Stephen Cathedral.
He loved archery, hunting, fishing, and trapping. As a younger man, he broke horses. Joseph was a lifetime member of the N.R.A. and a long-time member of Daviess County Fish and Game. He and his wife, Betty also enjoyed traveling.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Betty L. Galloway Rhodes, in 2005; sons, Ray J. Rhodes, in 2014, and James A. “Jim” Rhodes, in 2019; siblings, Mary Evelyn Barrett, William Ignatius “Nish” Rhodes, Bernard Rhodes; and a granddaughter, Sara Sorenson.
Mr. Rhodes is survived by a daughter, Sue Beth Rhodes Sorenson, of Storm Lake, Iowa; a son, Tom Rhodes (Betty), of Owensboro; grandchildren, Joseph Sorenson (Sandy), of Wichita, Kansas, Mary Sorenson Ludwig (Bret), of Lakeview, Iowa, Kevin Rhodes (Dawn) and Kaylen Rhodes, both of Owensboro; great-grandchildren, Baylee Rhodes, Juliana and Oakley Sorenson, Dakota Pratt, Tyrei Monet Lofton, Tristin and Emerson Ludwig; siblings, Laura Rhodes and Shirley Rhodes; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at Noon, Friday, January 15 at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and Friday after 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. As an alternative to attending the Mass in person, the following link may be used to watch the service on the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ststephencathedral/live_videos.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Rhodes shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St., Owensboro, Ky 42301.
